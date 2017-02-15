Experienced Dutchman Ibrahim Afellay admits that he is 'unsure' whether he will still be with Stoke City next season.

The 30-year-old signed a two-year contract at Stoke in the summer of 2015 and made 36 appearances for the Premier League outfit during his first season in English football.

Injuries have restricted the Dutchman to just three league starts this season, however, and he has revealed that there is currently "no news" in regards to a possible contract extension.

"No news at the moment. For this kind of question you have to ask my agent. I only focus on my work on the pitch and I work very hard every day," Afellay told reporters.

"That's the only answer I can give at the moment. It's a nice club, of course, but for the moment I can say nothing. I am focused on the job on the pitch. The rest is not for me."

Afellay started his professional career with PSV Eindhoven before spending four years with Barcelona, scoring twice in 35 appearances for the Spanish giants.