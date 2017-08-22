Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe are getting business done as they look to give themselves the best possible chance at success in the new season.

Tuesday morning's headlines:

Everton manager Ronald Koeman not done spending in transfer window

Everton manager Ronald Koeman insists that he wants to sign more players before the transfer window closes next week. Read more.

Lille to bid £36m for Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi?

Lille are reportedly willing to spend £36m to sign Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi within the next week. Read more.

Birmingham City sign Sam Gallagher on season-long loan from Southampton

Birmingham City announce the signing of Sam Gallagher from Southampton on a season-long loan. Read more.

Manchester United show interest in Arsenal prospect Marcus McGuane?

Manchester United reportedly start to show an interest in Arsenal midfielder Marcus McGuane, who is yet to make a first-team appearances for the Gunners. Read more.

Huddersfield Town to listen to offers for striker Nahki Wells

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner says that the Premier League club are open to offers for striker Nahki Wells. Read more.

Brighton & Hove Albion agree deal to sign FC Zurich striker Raphael Dwamena

Brighton & Hove Albion announce that they have agreed a deal to sign FC Zurich striker Raphael Dwamena, subject to international clearance and a work permit being granted. Read more.

Arsenal allow Ismael Bennacer to leave for Empoli

Arsenal announce that they have allowed midfielder Ismael Bennacer to leave the Gunners in order to sign for Empoli. Read more.

Inter Milan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia signs loan deal with Valencia

Valencia announce that they have completed the season-long loan signing of Inter Milan midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia. Read more.

Valencia consider offer for Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira?

Valencia are reportedly considering whether to make an offer for Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira. Read more.

Plymouth Argyle loan Celtic striker Nadir Ciftci

Plymouth Argyle announce that they have completed the season-long loan signing of Celtic striker Nadir Ciftci. Read more.

Leeds United 'make £6m Rudy Gestede offer'

Leeds United reportedly launch a £6m bid for Middlesbrough striker Rudy Gestede as the Whites look to replace Chris Wood. Read more.

Everton 'consider Bobby Reid move'

Bristol City midfielder Bobby Reid emerges as a reported transfer target for Everton boss Ronald Koeman. Read more.

Andrea Radrizzani: 'Leeds United forced into Chris Wood sale'

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani admits that his club were forced into selling New Zealand international Chris Wood to Burnley this summer. Read more.

Burnley sign Chris Wood for club-record fee

Burnley announce the signing of New Zealand forward Chris Wood from Leeds United, believed to be in the region of £15m. Read more.

Karim Benzema 'on verge of new Real Madrid contract'

French forward Karim Benzema will reportedly sign a two-year contract extension at Real Madrid in the coming days. Read more.

Samir Nasri joins Turkish side Antalyaspor

Manchester City agree to sell French attacker Samir Nasri to Turkish outfit Antalyaspor. Read more.

Report: Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom on Leeds United, Celtic radar

Arsenal striker Chuba Akpom is believed to be a transfer target for Championship side Leeds United and Scottish Premiership champions Celtic. Read more.

Report: Manchester United interested in Fulham full-back Ryan Sessegnon

Manchester United are believed to be showing significant interest in Fulham teenager Ryan Sessegnon, a reported long-time target for Tottenham Hotspur. Read more.

Report: Jordy Clasie made available for transfer by Southampton

Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino will reportedly allow Dutch midfielder Jordy Clasie to leave St Mary's after deeming him surplus to requirements. Read more.

Report: Birmingham City to sign Arsenal duo Carl Jenkinson, Cohen Bramall on loan

Championship side Birmingham City are believed to be on the verge of signing Arsenal duo Carl Jenkinson and Cohen Bramall on loan. Read more.

Lazio director Igli Tare: 'Wesley Hoedt is joining Southampton'

Lazio sporting director Igli Tare announces that Dutch centre-back Wesley Hoedt will be joining Southampton "in the near future". Read more.