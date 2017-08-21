New Transfer Talk header

Leeds United 'make £6m Rudy Gestede offer'

A general view of the Bill Bremner statue outside the ground before the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Middlesbrough at Elland Road on August 16, 2014
Leeds United reportedly launch a £6m bid for Middlesbrough striker Rudy Gestede as the Whites look to replace Chris Wood.
By , European Football Editor
Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 at 15:42 UK

Leeds United have reportedly launched a £6m bid for Middlesbrough striker Rudy Gestede as the Whites look to replace Chris Wood following the New Zealand international's move to Burnley.

It was confirmed on Monday afternoon that Leeds had agreed to sell 25-year-old Wood to Premier League side Burnley.

It is understood that Leeds received £15m for the centre-forward, and according to The Guardian, the Championship outfit have wasted no time in looking to sign a replacement after bidding £6m for Boro's Gestede.

Leeds chairman Andrea Radrizzani insisted that the club would use the funds from the Wood deal to reinvest in the squad, and it appears that Gestede has been identified as the player to replace the powerful forward.

The 28-year-old joined Boro from Aston Villa in January, and has scored once in four Championship appearances for Garry Monk's team this season.

General view of Elland Road Stadium on January 9, 2013
