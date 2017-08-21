Brighton & Hove Albion announce that they have agreed a deal to sign FC Zurich striker Raphael Dwamena, subject to international clearance and a work permit being granted.

The newly-promoted side have suffered back-to-back defeats in the Premier League against Manchester City and Leicester City respectively, with the Seagulls failing to score a goal in either match.

However, manager Chris Hughton has moved to strengthen his forward line by bringing in Ghanaian international Dwamena, who netted 14 times in 18 appearances in the Swiss second tier last season.

The 21-year-old made his debut for Ghana as recently as June, with two goals being scored in his first three outings for the Black Stars.

The completion of the transfer is subject to a work permit being granted and international clearance being provided.