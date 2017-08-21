New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Brighton & Hove Albion agree deal to sign FC Zurich striker Raphael Dwamena

General view of the Amex Stadium prior to the npower Championship Play Off Semi Final Second Leg between Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace at Amex Stadium on May 13, 2013
© Getty Images
Brighton & Hove Albion announce that they have agreed a deal to sign FC Zurich striker Raphael Dwamena, subject to international clearance and a work permit being granted.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 at 17:55 UK

Brighton & Hove Albion have revealed that they have agreed to sign FC Zurich striker Raphael Dwamena.

The newly-promoted side have suffered back-to-back defeats in the Premier League against Manchester City and Leicester City respectively, with the Seagulls failing to score a goal in either match.

However, manager Chris Hughton has moved to strengthen his forward line by bringing in Ghanaian international Dwamena, who netted 14 times in 18 appearances in the Swiss second tier last season.

The 21-year-old made his debut for Ghana as recently as June, with two goals being scored in his first three outings for the Black Stars.

The completion of the transfer is subject to a work permit being granted and international clearance being provided.

General view of the Amex Stadium prior to the npower Championship Play Off Semi Final Second Leg between Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace at Amex Stadium on May 13, 2013
Read Next:
Zurich reject Brighton Dwamena bid?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Raphael Dwamena, Chris Hughton, Football
Your Comments
More Brighton & Hove Albion News
General view of the Amex Stadium prior to the npower Championship Play Off Semi Final Second Leg between Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace at Amex Stadium on May 13, 2013
Brighton & Hove Albion agree deal to sign FC Zurich striker Raphael Dwamena
 General view of the King Power Stadium, home to Leicester City Football Club, in Leicester, central England, on August 31, 2014
Leicester City confirm fans ejected for homophobic abuse against Brighton & Hove Albion
 A general view of The Amex, or Falmer Stadium, home to Brighton & Hove Albion on September 21, 2011
Brighton & Hove Albion announce club-record Jose Izquierdo signing
Hughton: 'We made life tough for ourselves'Result: Vardy hobbles off as Foxes beat BrightonTeam News: Two changes for BrightonBrighton trio pen new long-term dealsIzquierdo granted Brighton work permit
Brighton, Birmingham keen on Eder?Solly March "proud" to make PL debutChris Hughton: 'We can take positives'Result: Man City off to winning start at BrightonTeam News: Walker, Danilo start for City
> Brighton & Hove Albion Homepage
More FC Zurich News
General view of the Amex Stadium prior to the npower Championship Play Off Semi Final Second Leg between Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace at Amex Stadium on May 13, 2013
Brighton & Hove Albion agree deal to sign FC Zurich striker Raphael Dwamena
 General view of the Amex Stadium prior to the npower Championship Play Off Semi Final Second Leg between Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace at Amex Stadium on May 13, 2013
Report: Brighton & Hove Albion bid for Raphael Dwamena turned down by FC Zurich
 Shakhtar players celebrate a goal during the Europa League quarter-final between Shakhtar Donetsk and Braga on April 14, 2016
Europa League roundup: Shakhtar, Schalke and Zenit maintain perfect records
FC Zurich youngster to join Man UnitedSami Hyypia named FC Zurich managerFrancisco Rodriguez joins WolfsburgEuropa League roundup: Villarreal finish secondEuropa League roundup: Villarreal play out draw
Europa League roundup: Villarreal fall to Zurich defeatVillarreal thrash FC ZurichInter win again, Villarreal bag fourEuropa League roundup: Spurs, Celtic held away
> FC Zurich Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 