New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Brighton & Hove Albion announce club-record Jose Izquierdo signing

A general view of The Amex, or Falmer Stadium, home to Brighton & Hove Albion on September 21, 2011
© Getty Images
Brighton & Hove Albion announce the club-record signing of Colombia international Jose Izquierdo from Club Brugge for a reported £13.5m fee.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 22:37 UK

Brighton & Hove Albion have broken their transfer record for the third time this summer with the signing of Club Brugge winger Jose Izquierdo.

A record fee, understood to be £13.5m, was agreed with the Belgian club for the 25-year-old last week, only for work permit issues to hold up the deal.

Those issues have now been sorted, and the Colombia international will be free to make his debut against Barnet in Tuesday's EFL Cup tie, provided international clearance is received in time.

Seagulls boss Chris Hughton told reporters: "This has been a very complex deal, but I am absolutely delighted we are finally in a position to confirm it is completed. I would like to thank all those involved for their hard work and am delighted Jose is now able to begin work.

"He has already been in Brighton & Hove for a period of time, and been able to meet his new colleagues, but has not been permitted to train with us - so he is now very keen to get started, and we are looking forward to working with him on the training pitch.

"He's a very exciting player to watch, and along with that excitement he will bring pace and creativity to the team; he also has an excellent goalscoring record."

Brighton broke their transfer record last Monday when they signed midfielder Davy Propper from PSV Eindhoven for around £6m, and prior to that, had paid a reported £5m in June for Valencia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan.

Anderlecht's Maxime Colin (L) and Club Brugge's Jose Izquierdo vies for the ball during the Belgian Cofidis cup final game between Club Brugge and Anderlecht on March 22, 2015
Read Next:
Izquierdo granted Brighton work permit
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jose Izquierdo, Chris Hughton, Mathew Ryan, Davy Propper, Football
Your Comments
More Brighton & Hove Albion News
A general view of The Amex, or Falmer Stadium, home to Brighton & Hove Albion on September 21, 2011
Brighton & Hove Albion announce club-record Jose Izquierdo signing
 Brighton manager Chris Hughton looks on ahead of the Pre Season Friendly between Crawley Town and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Checkatrade.com Stadium on July 22, 2015
Brighton & Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton: 'We made life tough for ourselves'
 Jamie Vardy warms up prior to the Premier League game between Manchester City and Leicester City on May 13, 2017
Result: Jamie Vardy hobbles off as Leicester City see off Brighton & Hove Albion
Team News: Two changes for BrightonBrighton trio pen new long-term dealsIzquierdo granted Brighton work permitBrighton, Birmingham keen on Eder?Solly March "proud" to make PL debut
Chris Hughton: 'We can take positives'Result: Man City off to winning start at BrightonTeam News: Walker, Danilo start for CityLive Commentary: Brighton 0-2 Man City - as it happenedSouthampton draw Wolves in EFL Cup
> Brighton & Hove Albion Homepage
More Club Brugge News
A general view of The Amex, or Falmer Stadium, home to Brighton & Hove Albion on September 21, 2011
Brighton & Hove Albion announce club-record Jose Izquierdo signing
 Anderlecht's Maxime Colin (L) and Club Brugge's Jose Izquierdo vies for the ball during the Belgian Cofidis cup final game between Club Brugge and Anderlecht on March 22, 2015
Jose Izquierdo granted Brighton & Hove Albion work permit
 General Views Of Amex Stadium, home To Brighton & Hove Albion at Amex Stadium on April 22, 2013
Report: Brighton & Hove Albion to seal club-record deal for Jose Izquierdo
English quartet monitoring Fonkeu?Arsenal target open to Premier League moveResult: Leicester through to last 16 of Champions LeagueTeam News: King replaces Amartey for LeicesterLive Commentary: Leicester City 2-1 Club Brugge - as it happened
Slimani ruled out of European clashResult: Leicester open CL account with win in BrugesTeam News: Islam Slimani handed Leicester debutLive Commentary: Brugge 0-3 Leicester - as it happenedPSG wrap up move for Thomas Meunier
> Club Brugge Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 