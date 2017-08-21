Plymouth Argyle announce that they have completed the season-long loan signing of Celtic striker Nadir Ciftci.

In 2015, Ciftci joined the Glasgow giants for £1.5m but during that time, the Turkish forward has netted just four goals in 26 appearances.

The 25-year-old's last outing for the Scottish Premiership champions came in February, but after being deemed surplus to requirements by manager Brendan Rodgers, Plymouth have stepped in to sign the player for the upcoming campaign.

Ciftci is no stranger to the south of England having began his career with Portsmouth, where he played 22 times between 2009 and 2011.

The attacker spent the second half of last season on loan with Pogon Szczecin, but no goals were scored in eight matches in the Polish top flight.