Plymouth Argyle loan Celtic striker Nadir Ciftci

Nadir Ciftci of Celtic makes his debut at the Pre Season Friendly between Celtic and Real Sociedad at St Mirren Park on July 10th, 2015
Plymouth Argyle announce that they have completed the season-long loan signing of Celtic striker Nadir Ciftci.
Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 at 16:08 UK

Celtic have allowed striker Nadir Ciftci to sign a season-long loan deal with Plymouth Argyle.

In 2015, Ciftci joined the Glasgow giants for £1.5m but during that time, the Turkish forward has netted just four goals in 26 appearances.

The 25-year-old's last outing for the Scottish Premiership champions came in February, but after being deemed surplus to requirements by manager Brendan Rodgers, Plymouth have stepped in to sign the player for the upcoming campaign.

Ciftci is no stranger to the south of England having began his career with Portsmouth, where he played 22 times between 2009 and 2011.

The attacker spent the second half of last season on loan with Pogon Szczecin, but no goals were scored in eight matches in the Polish top flight.

Your Comments
