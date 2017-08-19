Brendan Rodgers believes that the performance of Celtic's youngsters against Kilmarnock "is a great sign for the future of the club".

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has claimed that the future looks bright for his side after using five academy graduates in the 2-0 win over Kilmarnock on Saturday.

The Bhoys heavily rotated on the back of their Champions League victory against Astana in midweek, bringing in six new players for the trip to Rugby Park.

Among those to feature in the Scottish Premiership clash were youngsters Tony Ralston and Calvin Miller at full-back, while Kristoffer Ajer started alongside Kieran Tierney in the centre of defence.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Rodgers said: "Technically the players played at a really high level. We had good control of the tempo. I was so pleased with the contribution of some of the younger players.

"Tony and Calvin have been training with us since last season, they were exceptional today, showing nerve, calmness. It's a great sign for the future for the club that they can come in and play with quality, but they need good senior players around them as well."

Tom Rogic was involved in both Celtic goals, scored by James Forrest and Callum McGregor in either half.