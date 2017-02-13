Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Monday morning's headlines:

Report: Manchester City interested in Boubacar Kamara and Issa Diop

Manchester City are reportedly interested in signing Marseille's Boubacar Kamara and Toulouse's Issa Diop in the summer. Read more.

Report: Arsenal to make summer move for Celtic star Moussa Dembele

Premier League giants Arsenal are the latest club linked with in-form Celtic and France Under-21 striker Moussa Dembele. Read more.

Nikola Kalinic 'turned down China move'

Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic claims that he rejected a move to China in January because he is not worth his release clause. Read more.

Liverpool 'consider Gaston Ramirez swoop'

A report claims that Liverpool could move for Middlesbrough's Gaston Ramirez at the end of the season. Read more.

Liverpool 'to battle Manchester City for William Carvalho'

Liverpool will battle Manchester City for the signature of Sporting Lisbon's William Carvalho in the summer, according to a report. Read more.

Report: Tottenham Hotspur want Leicester City's Demarai Gray

A report claims that Tottenham Hotspur will attempt to sign Leicester City's Demarai Gray at the end of the season. Read more.

Sergio Aguero 'wants to leave Manchester City'

A report claims that Sergio Aguero wants to leave Manchester City at the end of the season as he 'feels unappreciated' by head coach Pep Guardiola. Read more.

Manchester City 'prepare world-record Dele Alli bid'

A report claims that Manchester City will launch a world-record bid for Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli at the end of the season. Read more.

Keylor Navas 'ignoring transfer speculation'

Keylor Navas insists that he is 'ignoring' rumours surrounding his long-term future as Real Madrid's number one goalkeeper. Read more.