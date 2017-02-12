New Transfer Talk header

Report: Tottenham Hotspur want Leicester City's Demarai Gray

A report claims that Tottenham Hotspur will attempt to sign Leicester City's Demarai Gray at the end of the season.
Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Leicester City attacker Demarai Gray.

Spurs were linked with a move for the 20-year-old during his time at Birmingham City, but it was Leicester that activated the Englishman's £3.75m release clause in the 2016 January transfer window.

Gray failed to score in 14 Foxes appearances last season, but the winger has been one of Leicester's more impressive players during what has been a disastrous 2016-17 campaign for the English champions.

Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in the England Under-21 international, but according to the London Evening Standard, Spurs are confident of beating the Merseyside outfit to his signature.

Gray, who is capable of operating on either wing, has only started five Premier League games for Leicester this season, appearing off the bench on a further 13 occasions.

