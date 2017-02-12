Nikola Kalinic 'turned down China move'

Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic claims that he rejected a move to China in January because he is not worth his release clause.

Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic has claimed that he turned down a move to China in the January transfer window because he 'does not believe that he is worth £42.5m'.

Kalinic is understood to have been a target for Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian, who were reportedly prepared to activate the Croatian international's release clause.

The 29-year-old, however, has hinted that he would have been uncomfortable with such a high price-tag and therefore decided to remain with his Italian club.

"It would have been a done deal if I had said yes, even if I'm not sure what the club would have said," Kalinic told Corrierre della Sera.

"[Tianjin manager Fabio] Cannavaro called me, but for me the issue closed and has never been reopened. I'm not really worth the €50m [£42.5m] release clause and I doubt anyone will spend that for me."

Former Blackburn Rovers striker Kalinic has scored 14 times in 29 appearances for Fiorentina this season.