New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Nikola Kalinic 'turned down China move'

Fiorentina's Croatian forward Nikola Kalinic celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A football match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on September 27, 2015
© Getty Images
Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic claims that he rejected a move to China in January because he is not worth his release clause.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 12:56 UK

Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic has claimed that he turned down a move to China in the January transfer window because he 'does not believe that he is worth £42.5m'.

Kalinic is understood to have been a target for Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian, who were reportedly prepared to activate the Croatian international's release clause.

The 29-year-old, however, has hinted that he would have been uncomfortable with such a high price-tag and therefore decided to remain with his Italian club.

"It would have been a done deal if I had said yes, even if I'm not sure what the club would have said," Kalinic told Corrierre della Sera.

"[Tianjin manager Fabio] Cannavaro called me, but for me the issue closed and has never been reopened. I'm not really worth the €50m [£42.5m] release clause and I doubt anyone will spend that for me."

Former Blackburn Rovers striker Kalinic has scored 14 times in 29 appearances for Fiorentina this season.

Fiorentina's Croatian forward Nikola Kalinic celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A football match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on September 27, 2015
Read Next:
Kalinic closing in on move to China?
>
View our homepages for Nikola Kalinic, Football
Your Comments
More Fiorentina News
Fiorentina's Croatian forward Nikola Kalinic celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A football match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on September 27, 2015
Nikola Kalinic 'turned down China move'
 Mauro Zarate reacts during the Europa League game between Fiorentina and Tottenham Hotspur on February 18, 2016
Watford sign Mauro Zarate from Fiorentina
 Fiorentina's Croatian forward Nikola Kalinic celebrates after scoring a goal during the Serie A football match between Inter Milan and Fiorentina at the San Siro Stadium in Milan on September 27, 2015
Nikola Kalinic closing in on move to China?
Watford plan move for Fiorentina striker?Report: Spurs eye move for BernardeschiReport: PSG make Bernardeschi contactChinese club offer €40m for former Blackburn man?Europa League roundup: Eleven more progress through
Result: Inter hold off Fiorentina to climb five placesBernardeschi 'to push for Chelsea move'Fiorentina to battle Hammers for Jovetic?Chelsea to sign Badelj for cut-price fee?EL roundup: Three sides maintain perfect records
> Fiorentina Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Juventus23190447163157
2Roma24172549212853
3Napoli24156357263151
4Lazio23134641271443
5Atalanta BCAtalanta23133736251142
6Inter Milan23133737241342
7Fiorentina2411764133840
8AC Milan2312473327640
9Torino238874033732
10Sampdoria238692629-330
11AC Chievo VeronaChievo2385102230-829
12Udinese2485112732-529
13Bologna2376102234-1227
14CagliariCagliari2383123248-1627
15SassuoloSassuolo2383123237-527
16Genoa2467112735-825
17Empoli2357111431-1722
18Palermo2335151942-2314
19Crotone2434172041-2113
20Pescara2316161950-319
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand