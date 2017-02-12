Keylor Navas insists that he is 'ignoring' rumours surrounding his long-term future as Real Madrid's number one goalkeeper.

Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas has insisted that he is 'ignoring' rumours surrounding his long-term future as Real Madrid's number one.

Manchester United's David de Gea, Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois and Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris have all been linked with moves to the Bernabeu ahead of this summer's transfer window.

Navas, however, has claimed that he does not pay any attention to the speculation as he bids to keep the gloves at the Bernabeu.

"I try to work hard every day and ignore those sorts of things," Navas told the Real Madrid's website.

"I don't gain or lose anything with all of that. Madrid has to have the best players and I work hard each day to be the best, be amongst the best players and to be able to stay here for many years to come."

Navas came close to joining Man United in 2015 in a transfer that would have taken De Gea in the opposite direction, but a fax machine error prevented the deal from going through.