Feb 11, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Reyno de Navarra
Osasuna
1-3
Real Madrid
Leon (33')
Fuentes (10'), Fausto (37'), Causic (91')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Ronaldo (24'), Isco (62'), Vasquez (93')
Modric (28'), Rodriguez (61')

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says that his side 'had to suffer' in order to beat Osasuna in Saturday's La Liga contest.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 at 09:58 UK

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has said that his team had to 'suffer' in order to record all three points against La Liga's basement side Osasuna on Saturday night.

Sergio Leon cancelled out an opener from Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the two sides level at the interval, but second-half efforts from Isco and Lucas Vasquez saw Los Blancos record a 3-1 victory in Pamplona.

Osasuna remain rock bottom of La Liga having won just one of their 22 league games this season, but Zidane has claimed that "the difference in points between the two teams playing was nowhere to be seen".

"The difference in points between the two teams playing was nowhere to be seen," Zidane told Movistar Partidazo. "It was competitive and difficult. We suffered here. The points difference between teams can mean little on the pitch. Every rival will make it difficult."

Real Madrid currently sit one point clear of second-place Barcelona in La Liga, still with two games in hand over their Clasico rivals.

Cristiano Ronaldo finally shows some modesty during the La Liga game between Barcelona and Real Madrid on December 3, 2016
Live Commentary: Osasuna 1-3 Real Madrid - as it happened
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Madrid20154154183649
2Barcelona22146261184348
3Sevilla21134443281543
4Real Sociedad2213273631541
5Atletico MadridAtletico21116436162039
6Villarreal2198428141435
7Athletic Bilbao2210572826235
8EibarEibar219573229332
9Espanyol228863029132
10Celta Vigo209383133-230
11Las PalmasLas Palmas217773132-128
12AlavesAlaves226972128-727
13Real Betis216692131-1024
14Malaga215792835-722
15Valencia2155112940-1120
16Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo2147102634-819
17Leganes2146111535-2018
18Sporting GijonSporting Gijon2134142243-2113
19Granada2127121744-2713
20Osasuna2217142449-2510
> Full Version