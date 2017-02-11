Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says that his side 'had to suffer' in order to beat Osasuna in Saturday's La Liga contest.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has said that his team had to 'suffer' in order to record all three points against La Liga's basement side Osasuna on Saturday night.

Sergio Leon cancelled out an opener from Cristiano Ronaldo to leave the two sides level at the interval, but second-half efforts from Isco and Lucas Vasquez saw Los Blancos record a 3-1 victory in Pamplona.

Osasuna remain rock bottom of La Liga having won just one of their 22 league games this season, but Zidane has claimed that "the difference in points between the two teams playing was nowhere to be seen".

"The difference in points between the two teams playing was nowhere to be seen," Zidane told Movistar Partidazo. "It was competitive and difficult. We suffered here. The points difference between teams can mean little on the pitch. Every rival will make it difficult."

Real Madrid currently sit one point clear of second-place Barcelona in La Liga, still with two games in hand over their Clasico rivals.