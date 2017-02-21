New Transfer Talk header

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Tuesday morning's headlines:

Report: Arsenal make Lorenzo Insigne top summer transfer target
A report claims that Arsenal are in the hunt to lure striker Lorenzo Insigne from Napoli in the summer after sending scouts to watch him at the weekend. Read more.

Real Madrid, Barcelona interested in Nicolas Otamendi, says agent
Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi is on the radar of Real Madrid and Barcelona, according to the Argentine's agent. Read more.

Barcelona considering shock swoop for Southampton's Cedric Soares?
Barcelona are reportedly considering a surprise summer move for Southampton full-back Cedric Soares as they look to strengthen that position. Read more.

Agent: 'Lucas Perez will leave Arsenal at end of season'
The agent of Arsenal forward Lucas Perez says that his client is desperate to leave the club "at all costs" in search of more regular first-team football. Read more.

Marseille plan summer move for Olivier Giroud?
Marseille are reportedly considering a summer bid for Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud. Read more.

AC Milan to move for Lucas Perez?
AC Milan are reportedly considering a £17m summer move for Arsenal striker Lucas Perez. Read more.

Atletico Madrid 'willing to sell Kevin Gameiro'
Atletico Madrid are reportedly open to selling striker Kevin Gameiro this summer. Read more.

Everton 'interested in Palermo striker'
Everton reportedly line up the signing of Palermo striker Ilija Nestorovski as a potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku. Read more.

Manchester United back in for Toni Kroos?
Manchester United will reportedly launch a fresh bid to sign Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos this summer. Read more.

Real Madrid 'join Moussa Dembele race'
Real Madrid reportedly enter the race to sign Celtic's £40m-rated striker Moussa Dembele. Read more.

