Everton 'interested in Palermo striker'

Everton reportedly line up the signing of Palermo striker Ilija Nestorovski as a potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

Everton have reportedly earmarked Palermo striker Ilija Nestorovski as a potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

The 26-year-old moved to the Italian side from Croatian outfit Inter Zapresic last summer and has impressed with nine goals in 25 Serie A appearances to date.

According to Calcio Mercato, the Toffees sent scouts to watch Nestorovski in action against league leaders Juventus on Friday as they look for alternatives to Lukaku, who is expected to leave Goodison this summer.

The publication claims that Nestorovski has a price tag of £17m, which is well within Everton manager Ronald Koeman's transfer budget.

Prior to his Italian move, Nestorovski had an impressive strike rate of 69 goals in 90 league appearances for Zapresic.