Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has not travelled to Dubai with his teammates as he requires treatment on a calf injury, but the club insist that it is "not serious".

The Premier League club have confirmed on their official website that the 23-year-old will instead go to his homeland of Belgium to see a doctor.

In a statement the club have eased concerns over the problem by insisting that it is "not serious" and that Lukaku should be fit for the league game against Sunderland on February 25.

The former Chelsea forward has been in scintillating form of late, scoring four goals in a recent 6-3 victory over Bournemouth, and is just one strike shy of the division's current top scorer Alexis Sanchez.

Ronald Koeman's Everton squad are scheduled to fly home from Dubai on Saturday.