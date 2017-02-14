Everton striker Romelu Lukaku misses trip to Dubai due to calf injury

Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has not travelled to Dubai with his teammates as he requires treatment on a calf injury, but the club insist that it is "not serious".
Everton striker Romelu Lukaku has not travelled with his teammates to a training camp in Dubai due to a calf injury.

The Premier League club have confirmed on their official website that the 23-year-old will instead go to his homeland of Belgium to see a doctor.

In a statement the club have eased concerns over the problem by insisting that it is "not serious" and that Lukaku should be fit for the league game against Sunderland on February 25.

The former Chelsea forward has been in scintillating form of late, scoring four goals in a recent 6-3 victory over Bournemouth, and is just one strike shy of the division's current top scorer Alexis Sanchez.

Ronald Koeman's Everton squad are scheduled to fly home from Dubai on Saturday.

Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
