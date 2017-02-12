General view of Goodison Park

Everton

Duncan Ferguson: 'I want Romelu Lukaku to smash my Everton goal record'

Romelu Lukaku gets fantasy points galore, especially as captain, after scoring the opening goal in his side's Premier League clash with West Ham United at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Everton coach Duncan Ferguson wants Romelu Lukaku to break his goalscoring record as quickly as possible.
Everton coach Duncan Ferguson has called on Romelu Lukaku to break his goalscoring record as quickly as possible.

The 45-year-old Scot is the Toffees' top scorer in the Premier League, with 60 strikes to his name.

However, Lukaku is currently on 59, and Ferguson is hoping that the 23-year-old will be scoring goals in an Everton shirt for many years to come.

"Someone said to me that Rom was getting closer to my record of goals and I didn't even know what it was," Ferguson told The Times.

"No one tells you about the record until someone is about to beat it. The quicker he does it the better. Rom is a goal machine and hopefully he scores a couple of hundred for us in the next ten years.

"We are working with him every day, but we are just there to facilitate him, massage him. He is top drawer. He can finish off his right and his left. He maybe needs to improve his heading, but he is one of the best I have seen."

Lukaku has scored 76 Premier League goals in total, with 17 of those coming during a loan spell at West Bromwich Albion in 2012-13 and the remainder coming in Toffees colours.

Everton's all-time goalscoring record is held by Dixie Dean, who netted 383 times in all competitions between 1925 and 1937.

Wayne Rooney of Everton and Manchester United with Duncan Ferguson of Everton at the end of the Duncan Ferguson Testimonial match between Everton and Villarreal at Goodison Park on August 2, 2015


