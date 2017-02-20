New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Manchester United back in for Toni Kroos?

Toni Kroos in action during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
© AFP
Manchester United will reportedly launch a fresh bid to sign Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos this summer.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 20, 2017 at 09:35 UK

Manchester United will reportedly launch a fresh bid to sign Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos this summer.

The 27-year-old almost moved to Old Trafford in the 2013-14 campaign, with then-manager David Moyes claiming that he had agreed terms with the German, only for him to move to the Bernabeu instead.

According to The Independent, United will try again with a move for Kroos ahead of next season, regardless of whether they manage to pull off the signing of Atletico Madrid frontman Antoine Griezmann.

The newspaper claims that Madrid sources are insisting that Kroos is "unsellable", meanwhile, and the club intends to turn down any approach for one of their star players.

Prior to his Madrid move, Kroos spent seven years with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

Silva Bernardo is congratulated by teammates during the Ligue 1 game between Monaco and Marseille on April 17, 2016
Read Next:
Chelsea 'lining up £70m Silva swoop'
>
View our homepages for Toni Kroos, David Moyes, Antoine Griezmann, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores against Blackburn Rovers on February 19, 2017
Live Commentary: Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Manchester United - as it happened
 Toni Kroos in action during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Manchester United back in for Toni Kroos?
 Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea to face Manchester United in FA Cup quarter-final
Chelsea 'lining up £70m Silva swoop'Pogba talks up Ibrahimovic understandingCoyle: 'We deserved a draw with Man Utd'Rashford "very happy" with United winMourinho: 'Zlatan massive for Man Utd'
Mourinho: 'Chelsea are champions already'Ibrahimovic: 'Every game is like a final'Mourinho praises Man Utd attitudeHerrera pleased with battling spiritResult: Man United fight back to see off Blackburn
> Manchester United Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Toni Kroos in action during the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on May 28, 2016
Manchester United back in for Toni Kroos?
 Celtic striker Moussa Dembele shoots during his side's 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in a Champions League match at the Camp Nou on September 13, 2016
Real Madrid 'join Moussa Dembele race'
 Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 2-0 Espanyol - as it happened
Chelsea 'lining up £70m Silva swoop'Zidane has no Ronaldo concernsCarvajal: 'Pressure now on Barcelona'Zidane: 'Espanyol tough nut to crack'Isco coy on Real Madrid future
Ronaldo to star in Syrian refugee TV dramaZidane hails "special" Gareth BaleResult: Bale caps Real Madrid return with a goalRamos out, Bale on bench for Real MadridScholes urges United to target Toni Kroos
> Real Madrid Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea25193352183460
2Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs25148346182850
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool25147454302449
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton25118640271341
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2510783431337
9Stoke CityStoke258893036-632
10West Ham UnitedWest Ham2595113443-932
11Southampton2586112831-330
12Burnley2593132736-930
13Watford2586112942-1330
14Bournemouth2575133549-1426
15Swansea CitySwansea2573153154-2324
16Middlesbrough25410111927-822
17Leicester CityLeicester2556142443-1921
18Hull City2555152249-2720
19Crystal Palace2554163246-1419
20Sunderland2554162446-2219
> Full Version