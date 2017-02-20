Atletico Madrid are reportedly open to selling striker Kevin Gameiro this summer.

The 29-year-old moved to the Vicente Calderon from Sevilla in a £35m deal last July but has struggled to find form, scoring six times in 21 appearances prior to the weekend.

The Frenchman delivered a five-minute hat-trick to help his side past Sporting Gijon on Saturday but will still be made available for transfer when the window reopens, according to The Mirror.

The newspaper claims that the Spanish giants have "sounded out several clubs" over Gameiro, including Tottenham Hotspur, who are in the market for backup to Harry Kane.

Gameiro notched up 39 goals in 92 La Liga appearances for Sevilla before his move to the Spanish capital.