Atletico Madrid 'willing to sell Kevin Gameiro'

Sevilla's French forward Kevin Gameiro celebrates a goal during the UEFA Champions League group D football match Sevilla FC vs VfL Borussia Moenchengladbach at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan stadium in Sevilla on September 15, 2015
© Getty Images
Atletico Madrid are reportedly open to selling striker Kevin Gameiro this summer.
By , Editor
Last Updated: Monday, February 20, 2017 at 09:57 UK

Atletico Madrid are reportedly open to offers for striker Kevin Gameiro this summer.

The 29-year-old moved to the Vicente Calderon from Sevilla in a £35m deal last July but has struggled to find form, scoring six times in 21 appearances prior to the weekend.

The Frenchman delivered a five-minute hat-trick to help his side past Sporting Gijon on Saturday but will still be made available for transfer when the window reopens, according to The Mirror.

The newspaper claims that the Spanish giants have "sounded out several clubs" over Gameiro, including Tottenham Hotspur, who are in the market for backup to Harry Kane.

Gameiro notched up 39 goals in 92 La Liga appearances for Sevilla before his move to the Spanish capital.

A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Chelsea to face Manchester United in FA Cup quarter-final
 Kevin Gameiro of Sevilla celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Europa League Semi Final first leg match between FC Sevilla and ACF Fiorentina at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on May 7, 2015
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur on December 28, 2016
Live Commentary: Fulham 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
Kevin Gameiro of Sevilla celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the UEFA Europa League Semi Final first leg match between FC Sevilla and ACF Fiorentina at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on May 7, 2015
 Thierry Henry of Arsenal celebrates at the end of the FA Cup Third Round match between Arsenal and Leeds United at the Emirates Stadium on January 9, 2012
Report: Thierry Henry in frame to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal
 Antoine Griezmann celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on February 27, 2016
Antoine Griezmann hails influence of manager Diego Simeone
