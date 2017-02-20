New Transfer Talk header

Report: Arsenal make Lorenzo Insigne top summer transfer target

Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne scores the opening goal against Fiorentina during the Coppa Italia Cup final on May 3, 2014
A report claims that Arsenal are in the hunt to lure striker Lorenzo Insigne from Napoli in the summer after sending scouts to watch him at the weekend.
Arsenal are keeping close tabs on Napoli ace Lorenzo Insigne and are prepared to go all out to sign him during the summer transfer window, according to a report.

The 25-year-old has seen his name linked with a number of top European sides, including the Gunners' Premier League rivals Liverpool, following an impressive campaign.

Recent reports suggested that talks between the Reds and Insigne had already begun, but respected Italian journalist Nicolo Schira claims that Arsenal have now joined the race after sending scouts to watch him score in Sunday's 3-1 win over Chievo.

It is thought that Arsenal have made the Italy international, under contract with Napoli until 2019, their top target and will attempt to begin negotiations prior to the summer.

Insigne, who has spent his eight-year playing career in Italian football, now has eight league goals for the campaign and has also laid on a further eight for his teammates.

Napoli's coach Maurizio Sarri looks on during the UEFA Europa League match between Napoli and Club Brugge KV on September 17, 2015
