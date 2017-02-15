Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane warns his team that their spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League is not yet secure.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has insisted that his team have not yet secured their spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League despite a last-16 first-leg win over Napoli on Wednesday night.

Lorenzo Insigne handed Napoli a one-goal lead on the night, but efforts from Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Casemiro saw Real Madrid run out 3-1 winners at the Bernabeu ahead of the second leg.

Zidane, however, has insisted that the result is "not enough" to make the holders of the competition comfortable as they prepare to travel to Naples for the return match early next month.

"Napoli's goal? That's the way football is, you can play like we did from the beginning, with intensity, and [the other team] go and score against you," Zidane told reporters.

"It's a bit messed up, but we equalised right away and got ourselves in the game. It's a fair result, but it's not enough [for the quarter-finals]. It's a good result but not one that confirms our progression."

Real Madrid are attempting to become the first team to retain the Champions League trophy.