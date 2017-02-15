Feb 15, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Estadio Santiago Bernabeu
Real Madrid
3-1
Napoli
Benzema (18'), Kroos (49'), Casemiro (54')
Ramos (17'), Modric (52')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Insigne (8')
Zielinski (38'), Mertens (76')

Pepe Reina: 'We can still overcome Real Madrid'

Spain goalkeeper Pepe Reina in action during his side's international friendly with England at Wembley on November 15, 2016
© SilverHub
Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina insists that his team can overcome Real Madrid in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League clash.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 12:32 UK

Napoli goalkeeper Pepe Reina has insisted that his team have the credentials to overcome Real Madrid in the second leg of their last-16 clash in the Champions League.

Real Madrid recorded a 3-1 victory in the first leg at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night, placing the holders in a strong position ahead of the return match in Naples early next month.

Reina has 'congratulated' the Madrid giants for their strong performance, but is confident that Napoli can turn things around in front of their own supporters.

"We faced a great Real Madrid side and congratulate them, but having said that, it's not over. They won't find the atmosphere easy to deal with in the second leg," Reina told reporters.

"With the warmth of our stadium, we will be 11 brave men who have nothing to lose. We have to believe we can turn the tie around because we can beat Madrid 2-0 at home."

Lorenzo Insigne sent the visitors into an eighth-minute lead at the Bernabeu, but goals from Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos and Casemiro ensured that Zinedine Zidane's side would take a two-goal lead into the second leg in Naples on March 7 as they bid to make the quarter-finals once again.

Napoli's coach Maurizio Sarri looks on during the UEFA Europa League match between Napoli and Club Brugge KV on September 17, 2015
Read Next:
Sarri: 'Real Madrid best team in world'
>
View our homepages for Pepe Reina, Lorenzo Insigne, Casemiro, Zinedine Zidane, Toni Kroos, Karim Benzema, Football
Your Comments
More Napoli News
Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Live Commentary: Real Madrid 3-1 Napoli - as it happened
 Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
Result: Casemiro hits stunner in Real Madrid win
 Napoli's coach Maurizio Sarri looks on during the UEFA Europa League match between Napoli and Club Brugge KV on September 17, 2015
Maurizio Sarri: 'Real Madrid best team in world'
Reina: 'We can overcome Real Madrid'Team News: James starts alongside Ronaldo, BenzemaNapoli president: 'Ibrahimovic a dream signing'Mertens refused 'life-changing' China moveReal Madrid 'want Napoli's Zielinski'
Callejon: 'Real Madrid tough opposition'Mourinho "convinced" of Ibrahimovic stayGareth Bale to return within a monthDe Laurentiis: 'We can beat Real Madrid'Ibrahimovic's agent hints at Napoli move
> Napoli Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Juventus24200449163360
2Roma24172550212953
3Napoli24156357263151
4Atalanta BCAtalanta24143739261345
5Inter Milan24143739241545
6Lazio24135642281444
7AC Milan2412573428641
8Fiorentina2411764133840
9Torino249874536935
10Sampdoria249692930-133
11AC Chievo VeronaChievo2495102531-632
12Udinese2485112732-529
13Bologna2476112337-1427
14CagliariCagliari2483133250-1827
15SassuoloSassuolo2483133340-727
16Genoa2467112735-825
17Empoli2457121433-1922
18Palermo2435162045-2514
19Crotone2434172042-2213
20Pescara2416172255-339
> Full Version