Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe are getting business done as they look to give themselves the best possible chance at success in the new season.

Monday morning's headlines:

Report: Zlatan Ibrahimovic on verge of new Manchester United deal

Zlatan Ibrahimovic could reportedly sign a new contract at Manchester United as early as this week due to his recovery from a knee injury going faster than expected.

Brighton & Hove Albion announce club-record Jose Izquierdo signing

Brighton & Hove Albion announce the club-record signing of Colombia international Jose Izquierdo from Club Brugge for a reported £13.5m fee.

Report: Tony Pulis still unsure on Kevin Wimmer move

A report claims that Tony Pulis could wait until the final week of the transfer window before deciding whether to push ahead with a £15m move for Kevin Wimmer.

Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta 'considering future' at Camp Nou

Long-serving Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta confirms that he is still undecided on whether to renew his contract with the club.

Manchester City 'willing to buyout Lionel Messi contract'

Manchester City are weighing up an attempt to sign superstar forward Lionel Messi from Barcelona in a £275m deal, according to a report.

Samir Nasri 'heads to Turkey to finalise Antalyaspor switch'

A report claims that Samir Nasri is close to agreeing a two-year contract with Antalyaspor after uploading an image of himself jetting off to Turkey.

West Ham United on verge of William Carvalho capture?

A report claims that Sporting Lisbon midfielder William Carvalho is close to joining West Ham United in a £40m deal.

Report: Championship trio keen on Aston Villa midfielder Gary Gardner

Aston Villa midfielder Gary Gardner is believed to be on the radar of Championship trio Brentford, Preston North End and Queens Park Rangers.

Report: Swansea City eager to sign PSV Eindhoven full-back Santiago Arias

Swansea City are reportedly hoping to edge ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign PSV Eindhoven and Colombia right-back Santiago Arias this summer.

Report: AC Milan in talks with Arsenal over Jack Wilshere deal

Serie A giants AC Milan are reportedly exploring the possibility of signing Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere this summer.

Report: Barcelona issue Liverpool deadline over Philippe Coutinho offer

Barcelona issue Liverpool a deadline to accept their latest bid for Philippe Coutinho or they will withdraw their offer for the Brazilian, according to a report.

Report: Kyle Walker-Peters in line for new Tottenham Hotspur deal

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to offer 20-year-old right-back Kyle Walker-Peters a new deal at the club after impressing in pre-season.

Report: Chris Wood arrives in Manchester to undergo Burnley medical

Leeds United striker Chris Wood is believed to have arrived in Manchester for a medical ahead of his proposed £15m move to Burnley.

Report: Paris Saint-Germain reach £183m Kylian Mbappe agreement

Kylian Mbappe will reportedly swap AS Monaco for Paris Saint-Germain in a £183m transfer, with a deal expected to go through at some point next week.

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur to pounce for Fenerbahce youngster?

Fenerbahce confirm that a bid has been knocked back from Manchester City for Oguz Kagan Guctekin, who is also reportedly wanted by Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.

Report: Juventus enter race for Southampton's Virgil van Dijk

Juventus are reportedly the latest club to have shown an interest in signing Virgil van Dijk, as Southampton face increased competition to keep their star defender.

Chelsea ready to move for Polish midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak?

A report claims that Chelsea are to end their pursuit of Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater and instead go for Paris Saint-Germain's Grzegorz Krychowiak.

Hull City midfielder Sam Clucas denies going on strike

Sam Clucas responds to suggestions that he refused to play in Hull City's meeting with Queens Park Rangers, insisting that he would never consider going on strike.

Report: Newcastle United eyeing shock Andy Carroll reunion

West Ham United striker Andy Carroll is reportedly wanted by former side Newcastle United, six years after leaving his boyhood club.

Diego Costa 'rejects China move as Atletico Madrid return closes in'

A report claims that Atletico Madrid have agreed to pay Chelsea up to £50m for Diego Costa after the striker turned down a fresh approach from Far East clubs.