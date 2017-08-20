New Transfer Talk header

Report: Zlatan Ibrahimovic on verge of new Manchester United deal

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has a point to make during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Bournemouth on March 4, 2017
Zlatan Ibrahimovic could reportedly sign a new contract at Manchester United as early as this week due to his recovery from a knee injury going faster than expected.
Manchester United expect Zlatan Ibrahimovic to sign a new contract as early as this week, according to reports.

The 35-year-old scored 28 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions last season, but saw his campaign ended prematurely by a cruciate knee ligament injury.

Although he was released by the club in the summer, Ibrahimovic has been undergoing his rehabilitation at United's AON Training Centre and appears to be recovering quicker than originally prognosed.

According to ESPN, the Man United board and the training staff believe that the Swede is not far off a return to fitness, contrary to the initial expected date of early 2018, and so his new contract will be announced earlier than anticipated.

Following Ibrahimovic's injury, the Red Devils went on to sign Everton striker Romelu Lukaku, last season's second top scorer in the Premier League.

