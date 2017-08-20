New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur to pounce for Fenerbahce youngster?

General view of Sukru Saracoglu, home of Fenerbahce SK taken during the UEFA Europa League group stage match between Fenerbahce SK and Olympique de Marseille on September 20, 2012
Fenerbahce confirm that a bid has been knocked back from Manchester City for Oguz Kagan Guctekin, who is also reportedly wanted by Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.
Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly battling it out for the signing of Fenerbahce youngster Oguz Kagan Guctekin after Manchester City's opening offer was knocked back.

The Citizens are said to have tabled a £4.5m bid for the 18-year-old defensive midfielder, who is now part of the Turkish outfit's first team after impressing at youth level.

Fener president Aziz Yildirim was quick to reject City's approach as he sees Guctekin as a regular this season, telling reporters: "Manchester City have made a €5m offer for him.

"We turned down the offer. We gave assurances that he will play this season; do not be surprised to see him in the starting XI as a number eight."

According to The Sun this has alerted Arsenal and Spurs, with the North London rivals ready to enter the race for the teenager.

Guctekin signed his first professional deal with Fenerbahce last summer.

Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
