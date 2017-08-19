New Transfer Talk header

Manchester City 'make final attempt to sign Alexis Sanchez'

Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
A report claims that Manchester City are refusing to give up hope of signing Alexis Sanchez, as they prepare to make a final attempt to lure him from rivals Arsenal.
Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 at 08:06 UK

Manchester City are reportedly willing to pay Alexis Sanchez £400,000 a week in a desperate attempt to get the Arsenal forward to push through a move.

The Citizens have so far been unsuccessful in their attempts to lure the Chile international away from the Emirates Stadium, where he remains under contract for the next year.

City have already supposedly offered to pay Arsenal £60m to sign the contract rebel, and The Sun claims that they have stepped up their pursuit by informing Sanchez that his £21m-a-year wage demands will be met.

It is suggested that boss Pep Guardiola and director of football Txiki Begiristain are leaving no stone unturned, with the ex-Barcelona ace seen as the last piece of the title-winning jigsaw.

Sanchez will become the Premier League's highest-paid player if the move does go through, surpassing the £280,000 a week paid by Manchester United to Paul Pogba.

Pep Guardiola watches on during the Premier League game between Southampton and Manchester City on April 15, 2017`
Guardiola content with Man City squad
 Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
