A report claims that Chelsea are to end their pursuit of Leicester City midfielder Danny Drinkwater and instead go for Paris Saint-Germain's Grzegorz Krychowiak.

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is reportedly weighing up a move for Grzegorz Krychowiak as he is no longer confident of signing Danny Drinkwater from Leicester City.

The Blues are looking to bring in another central-midfield option before the transfer window closes, having been left thin on the ground due to injuries and suspensions.

Drinkwater was initially linked with a Stamford Bridge switch last month but, after apparently being quoted a figure of £40m for the Englishman, Conte is unlikely to pursue his interest any further.

According to The Sun, Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Krychowiak is now at the top of Chelsea's wishlist as they are fast running out of time to bring in a fresh pair of legs.

Former Sevilla midfielder Krychowiak will initially be allowed to leave on a season-long loan, it is claimed, with PSG attempting to shape their squad following the recent high-profile arrival of Neymar.