Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

All transfer business is done and dusted for this season, but that doesn't stop clubs from preparing ahead for next season.

Thursday morning's headlines:

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart 'undergoes talks with Chelsea'

Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, who is currently on loan at Torino, reportedly undergoes talks with Chelsea ahead of a possible summer move to Stamford Bridge. Read more.

Report: Former Newcastle United stalwart Shola Ameobi on trial at Notts County

Former Newcastle United striker Shola Ameobi is reportedly training with League Two strugglers Notts County and could be offered a short-term deal at Meadow Lane. Read more.

Manchester United 'held deadline day Victor Lindelof talks'

Manchester United reportedly held deadline day talks with Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira over a possible move for defender Victor Lindelof. Read more.

Nottingham Forest sign Gboly Ariyibi from Chesterfield

Nottingham Forest confirm the signing of 22-year-old winger Gboly Ariyibi on a three-and-a-half-year deal from Chesterfield. Read more.

Sheffield Wednesday confirm Jordan Rhodes signing

Sheffield Wednesday confirm the signing of striker Jordan Rhodes from Middlesbrough in a loan deal which will become permanent at the end of the season. Read more.

Branislav Ivanovic completes move to Zenit St Petersburg from Chelsea

Branislav Ivanovic finalises his move to Zenit St Petersburg from Chelsea on a two-and-a-half-year deal. Read more.

Borussia Dortmund reject rumours linking Marco Reus to Arsenal

Borussia Dortmund sporting director brushes aside rumours linking Marco Reus to Arsenal. Read more.

Antonio Conte: 'Chelsea were never pursuing Celtic's Moussa Dembele'

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says that the club's reported deadline-day interest in Celtic striker Moussa Dembele was "speculation". Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur rejected Galatasaray loan bid for Vincent Janssen

Vincent Janssen's agent Louis Laros reveals that Tottenham Hotspur turned down a six-month loan offer for the Dutch striker. Read more.

Eddie Howe confirms Bournemouth failed to sign Nathan Ake in late attempt

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe admits that the club failed in a last-ditch attempt to sign Nathan Ake from Chelsea. Read more.

Manchester City sign Atletico Venezuela's Yangel Herrera late on deadline day

Manchester City reportedly seal the late signing of 19-year-old midfielder Yangel Herrera from Atletico Venezuela. Read more.