Manchester City sign Atletico Venezuela's Yangel Herrera late on deadline day

A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
Manchester City reportedly seal the late signing of 19-year-old midfielder Yangel Herrera from Atletico Venezuela.
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 09:16 UK

Atletico Venezuela have claimed that their midfielder Yangel Herrera has joined Manchester City.

On the club's Twitter page, it was revealed that the 19-year-old made the switch to the two-time Premier League champions late on transfer deadline day, but as of yet City have not confirmed his arrival.

According to the Daily Mail, the midfielder could join MLS outfit New York City or A-League club Melbourne City on loan in order to get more minutes.

Meanwhile, the North-West outfit also clinched the signature of Valencia youngster Nabil Touaizi, who cost around €300,000 (£257,360) in compensation, which will eventually rise to €2m (£1.7m) if the 15-year-old goes on to make a first-team appearance for City.

Manager Pep Guardiola did not bring in any reinforcements to the first team, despite being 13 points adrift of Premier League leaders Chelsea.

A general view of the DW Stadium during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers at the DW Stadium on December 15, 2013
Wigan make eighth deadline day signing
