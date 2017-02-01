New Transfer Talk header

Report: Former Newcastle United stalwart Shola Ameobi on trial at Notts County

Shola Ameobi of Newcastle in action during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Fulham at the St James Park on August 31, 2013
Former Newcastle United striker Shola Ameobi is reportedly training with League Two strugglers Notts County and could be offered a short-term deal at Meadow Lane.
Wednesday, February 1, 2017

Former Newcastle United striker Shola Ameobi has been training with Notts County and could be offered a short-term deal, according to reports.

The 35-year-old, who came through the ranks at St James' Park and spent 14 years with the Tyneside club, is a free agent after leaving Fleetwood Town, so could be signed after the closure of the transfer window.

According to BBC Sport, Notts player-manager Kevin Nolan has taken his ex-Newcastle teammate on a trial basis at the League Two club and could take him on to help the Magpies battle relegation.

Notts signed five players in the final 36 hours of the January transfer window, with Nolan also registering as a player.

Arsenal defender Marc Bola, Nottingham Forest midfielder Jorge Grant, Hull City defender Josh Clackstone and West Bromwich Albion forward Tahvon Campbell all joined on loan on Tuesday, while Blackpool winger Mark Yeates signed a permanent deal the previous day.

Mark Yeats of Bradford City celebrates his goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Coventry City and Bradford City at Ricoh Arena on March 10, 2015
