New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Sheffield Wednesday confirm Jordan Rhodes signing

Jordan Rhodes WHEELS away after opening the scoring for Middlesbrough in their Championship clash with Burnley at Turf Moor on April 19, 2016
© Getty Images
Sheffield Wednesday confirm the signing of striker Jordan Rhodes from Middlesbrough in a loan deal which will become permanent at the end of the season..
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 13:19 UK

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the signing of striker Jordan Rhodes from Middlesbrough on an initial loan deal.

The 26-year-old was rumoured to have completed his move to Hillsborough for around £10m on deadline day after the Owls pipped Aston Villa to his signature.

However, official confirmation of the deal did not arrive until a day later, with Rhodes returning to the Championship on a loan deal which will become permanent at the end of the season.

The Scotland international is expected to be a new club-record signing for Wednesday, almost doubling the fee they paid for Adam Reach last summer.

Rhodes, who will wear the number 17 shirt for Wednesday, has scored 90 goals in 179 Championship appearances since 2012 but made just two Premier League starts for Boro this season.

Jordan Rhodes WHEELS away after opening the scoring for Middlesbrough in their Championship clash with Burnley at Turf Moor on April 19, 2016
Read Next:
Wednesday 'complete £10m Rhodes deal'
>
View our homepages for Jordan Rhodes, Adam Reach, Football
Your Comments
More Sheffield Wednesday News
Jordan Rhodes WHEELS away after opening the scoring for Middlesbrough in their Championship clash with Burnley at Turf Moor on April 19, 2016
Sheffield Wednesday confirm Jordan Rhodes signing
 Jordan Rhodes WHEELS away after opening the scoring for Middlesbrough in their Championship clash with Burnley at Turf Moor on April 19, 2016
Sheffield Wednesday 'complete £10m Jordan Rhodes deal'
 Jordan Rhodes WHEELS away after opening the scoring for Middlesbrough in their Championship clash with Burnley at Turf Moor on April 19, 2016
Report: Aston Villa still interested in Middlesbrough striker Jordan Rhodes
Wednesday to beat Villa to Jordan Rhodes?Championship duo chasing Celtic defender?Sheffield Wednesday teen on Everton radar?Forestieri signs new Wednesday dealAitor Karanka: 'Our quality came through'
Result: Ten-man Boro brush aside WednesdayCarvalhal: 'Not enough time to prepare'Team News: Bodvarsson up front for WolvesArsenal considering deal for Hednesford defender?Baggies winger to join Sheff Weds on loan
> Sheffield Wednesday Homepage
More Middlesbrough News
Jordan Rhodes WHEELS away after opening the scoring for Middlesbrough in their Championship clash with Burnley at Turf Moor on April 19, 2016
Sheffield Wednesday confirm Jordan Rhodes signing
 A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Sutton United to host Arsenal in FA Cup fifth round
 Adlene Guedioura in action for Watford on August 20, 2016
Middlesbrough confirm Adlene Guedioura arrival
Aitor Karanka: 'Draw a fair result'Result: Middlesbrough hold Baggies to drawBoro 'beat Hull to Guedioura signing'Wednesday 'complete £10m Rhodes deal'Boro winger Chapman seals Blades return
Team News: Chambers and Friend absent for BoroReport: Boro swoop for Adlene GuediouraJese's Middlesbrough snub confirmedBoro winger completes Real Oviedo switchVilla still hoping to sign Rhodes?
> Middlesbrough Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton27186343182560
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle27191754213358
3Reading2917484237555
4Leeds UnitedLeeds28163939271251
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2715483230249
6Derby CountyDerby2813783021946
7Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2813783328546
8Barnsley29135114844444
9Norwich CityNorwich28134114740743
10Preston North EndPreston29118103837141
11Fulham271010744321240
12Birmingham CityBirmingham29910103139-837
13Brentford28106123735236
14Aston Villa2881282830-236
15Cardiff CityCardiff29106133443-936
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2898113738-135
17Ipswich TownIpswich2998122937-835
18Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2996144047-733
19Queens Park RangersQPR2896132739-1233
20Bristol City2884163741-428
21Burton Albion2877142838-1028
22Wigan AthleticWigan2767142432-825
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn2767143244-1225
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2944212763-3616
> Full Version