Sheffield Wednesday confirm the signing of striker Jordan Rhodes from Middlesbrough in a loan deal which will become permanent at the end of the season..

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the signing of striker Jordan Rhodes from Middlesbrough on an initial loan deal.

The 26-year-old was rumoured to have completed his move to Hillsborough for around £10m on deadline day after the Owls pipped Aston Villa to his signature.

However, official confirmation of the deal did not arrive until a day later, with Rhodes returning to the Championship on a loan deal which will become permanent at the end of the season.

The Scotland international is expected to be a new club-record signing for Wednesday, almost doubling the fee they paid for Adam Reach last summer.

Rhodes, who will wear the number 17 shirt for Wednesday, has scored 90 goals in 179 Championship appearances since 2012 but made just two Premier League starts for Boro this season.