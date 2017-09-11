Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

With all eyes fixed on the January transfer market, clubs around the UK and Europe are already lining up potential mid-season moves.

Monday morning's headlines:

Andres Iniesta still unsure about Barcelona future

Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta reveals that he is still unsure about his future at Barcelona, but insists that he is in no rush to sign a new contract. Read more.

Report: Bacary Sagna on Leicester City, West Bromwich Albion radar

Former Manchester City defender and current free agent Bacary Sagna is believed to be a transfer target for Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion. Read more.

Report: Manchester City, Celtic interested in Wales Under-21 defender Joe Rodon

Swansea City and Wales Under-21 defender Joe Rodon is believed to be a transfer target for Manchester City and Celtic, according to a report. Read more.

Report: Manchester United to hijack Arsenal Thomas Lemar bid

Manchester United may hijack Arsenal's move for AS Monaco forward Thomas Lemar with a bid of their own for the France international, according to reports. Read more.

Diego Costa moves family to Madrid?

Chelsea outcast Diego Costa reportedly moves his family back to Spain as he attempts to push through a move to Atletico Madrid. Read more.

Fenerbahce to return for Jack Wilshere in January?

Turkish side Fenerbahce will reportedly return with a fresh attempt to sign Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere in January. Read more.

Arsenal 'still keen on Raheem Sterling'

Arsenal are reportedly still keen to sign Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling when the transfer window reopens. Read more.

Manchester United 'reserve No.7 shirt for Antoine Griezmann'

Manchester United reportedly reserve the number seven shirt for Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann. Read more.

Arsenal chief executive gets 'bigger transfer role'

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis will reportedly take a larger role in the club's transfer dealings after the impending exit of Dick Law. Read more.

Report: Manchester City keen on Tottenham Hotspur star Toby Alderweireld

Manchester City are reportedly monitoring Toby Alderweireld's contract situation at Tottenham Hotspur with a possible view to a future move. Read more.

Report: Wantaway Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk on Juventus radar

Wantaway Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk is as a transfer target for Serie A giants Juventus, according to reports. Read more.