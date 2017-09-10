Turkish side Fenerbahce will reportedly return with a fresh attempt to sign Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere in January.

The 25-year-old is not part of Gunners manager Arsene Wenger's regular first-team plans this season and has yet to be offered a new deal, despite his current contract expiring next summer.

The England international was courted by several clubs this summer, including Fenerbahce, and reportedly turned down a £90,000-a-week deal to join Harry Redknapp at Birmingham City as the transfer window closed with him still at the Emirates.

According to The Mirror, Fenerbahce made an unsuccessful attempt to buy Wilshere for £10m on Friday, the final day of the Turkish transfer window, and were also turned down with a subsequent attempt to take him on loan for the season.

The newspaper claims that the Turkish Super Lig side accept that their approach came too late and will now redouble their efforts to land Wilshere in January.

Fenerbahce also failed with an ambitious move to sign Chelsea outcast Diego Costa but did manage to secure the services of Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen on a loan deal.