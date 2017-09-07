Fenerbahce manager Aykut Kocaman reveals that his side were "very close" to signing Chelsea's Diego Costa on loan, but that the move has since broken down.

Costa is still on the lookout for a new club having been told that he has no future at Stamford Bridge, despite scoring 20 goals to help Antonio Conte's side to the Premier League title last season.

The Spain international, who is currently on strike in Brazil, had been linked with a move to either Everton or Atletico Madrid, the latter of whom he is expected to join when their transfer ban expires in January.

Turkey's transfer window does not close until Friday, leaving Super Lig clubs among Costa's final options to secure a temporary move away until he is able to join Atletico, but his proposed loan switch to Fenerbahce now appears to be off the cards.

"The transfer of Diego Costa was very close. But then the result was negative," Kocaman told reporters.

Costa was left out of Chelsea's squad for the Champions League group stages earlier this week.