Diego Costa talks with Fenerbahce break down

Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Fenerbahce manager Aykut Kocaman reveals that his side were "very close" to signing Chelsea's Diego Costa on loan, but that the move has since broken down.
Fenerbahce manager Aykut Kocaman has revealed that the club came "very close" to signing Chelsea striker Diego Costa, but believes that the move will no longer take place.

Costa is still on the lookout for a new club having been told that he has no future at Stamford Bridge, despite scoring 20 goals to help Antonio Conte's side to the Premier League title last season.

The Spain international, who is currently on strike in Brazil, had been linked with a move to either Everton or Atletico Madrid, the latter of whom he is expected to join when their transfer ban expires in January.

Turkey's transfer window does not close until Friday, leaving Super Lig clubs among Costa's final options to secure a temporary move away until he is able to join Atletico, but his proposed loan switch to Fenerbahce now appears to be off the cards.

"The transfer of Diego Costa was very close. But then the result was negative," Kocaman told reporters.

Costa was left out of Chelsea's squad for the Champions League group stages earlier this week.

Diego Costa eats his medal during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
