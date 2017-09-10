New Transfer Talk header

Andres Iniesta still unsure about Barcelona future

Andres Iniesta
Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta reveals that he is still unsure about his future at Barcelona, but insists that he is in no rush to sign a new contract.
Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has admitted that he is still unsure about his future at the club amid ongoing contract talks.

The 33-year-old is in the final year of his current deal at the Camp Nou and recently denied claims by club president Josep Maria Bartomeu that he had agreed terms over an extension to his contract.

Iniesta hinted that he is keen to remain at the Spanish giants, but reiterated that there have been no new developments in the discussions.

"When there is a principle of an agreement, it is understood that everything is done. And it is not done. I have been talking for some time. Things are going as they are. My only desire is to perform to the maximum and win titles with the club," he is quoted as saying by Goal.

"I am not clear when I will make the decision. I do not think about it. My head, my heart and my body will decide. This is my home but the situation is what it is and we will see what happens. I feel calm. It is normal, when you are in this situation, to value many things. I'm very focused on what is mine. When there is news, people will know by the usual means.

"I talked to [Bartomeu] because I would never put anything personal ahead of the club. What happened was a misunderstanding with the president, but it was not a reaction to contradict anyone. I love Barca so much that I will never have a conflict. When there is so much noise from outside I think it is not good, but people express themselves as they feel."

Iniesta has spent his entire career with Barcelona, making 633 appearances for the club and helping them to 28 trophies along the way.

Your Comments
expand
 