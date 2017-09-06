Andres Iniesta: 'No Barcelona agreement'

Spanish midfielder Andres Iniesta denies that he has reached 'an agreement in principle' with Barcelona over a new contract.

Earlier this week, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu claimed that Iniesta, who will be out of contract at Camp Nou this summer, was close to penning a new deal with the Spanish giants.

Iniesta, however, has said that "there is no truth" in Bartomeu's comments as speculation surrounding the 33-year-old's future remains.

"Can I confirm the beginning of a renewal agreement with Bartomeu? No, I can not," Diario Sport quotes Iniesta as saying. "There is no truth to that."

Iniesta, who has been strongly linked with a move to Juventus next summer, has spent the last 21 years with Barcelona, making 632 appearances for the Catalan giants.