General view of Camp Nou

Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele reveals two heroes at Barcelona

Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona is congratulated by his teammate Andres Iniesta after scoring his team's fourth goal and his goal number 370 for the FC Barcelona becoming the maximum scorer on the history of FC Barcelona during the La Liga match between FC B
© Getty Images
Ousmane Dembele reveals that he will play with two of his footballing heroes after joining Barcelona in the summer.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 20:41 UK

Ousmane Dembele has revealed that he will play with two of his footballing heroes after joining Barcelona in the summer.

Dembele became the second-most expensive footballer in the world when he moved to Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in the latter stages of the summer transfer window, signing a five-year contract with the Spanish giants.

The 20-year-old has said that he cannot wait to play alongside Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi after discussing his early memories of the Spanish giants.

"I remember two games especially," Dembele told Sport. "One against Chelsea, when Iniesta scored the goal to qualify for the Champions League final. When I see Andres now I remember it. I can't wait to tell him.

"And the other was a Champions League game against Arsenal. Barcelona had not done great in the first leg but in the second leg they produced a brilliant performance, with four goals from Messi. That's when I realised Messi's not from this world. It was incredible.

"I had a poster of Iniesta. He seemed like a different player to me: elegant, special... a genius. I watched all the Barcelona games to see how they played and the geniuses, Iniesta and Messi. After, I tried to imitate them but it was difficult. They do things that no one does. Messi always plays at a sublime level. He's the best player in history!"

Dembele is expected to make his Barcelona debut in next weekend's La Liga clash with Espanyol.

A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between FC Barcelona and Manchester City at Camp Nou on March 12, 2014
Read Next:
Dembele: 'I turned down Barca in 2016'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ousmane Dembele, Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi, Football
Your Comments
More Barcelona News
Neymar wearing Beats headphones IN A PSG SHIRT
Gaizka Mendieta: 'Neymar a big loss for Barcelona'
 Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona is congratulated by his teammate Andres Iniesta after scoring his team's fourth goal and his goal number 370 for the FC Barcelona becoming the maximum scorer on the history of FC Barcelona during the La Liga match between FC B
Ousmane Dembele reveals two heroes at Barcelona
 A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match between FC Barcelona and Manchester City at Camp Nou on March 12, 2014
Ousmane Dembele: 'I turned down Barcelona in 2016'
Klopp: 'Coutinho stay is what we wanted'Sacchi: 'Insigne perfect for Barcelona'Barca confident of offloading Turan?Soler: 'Neymar deal affected Barcelona'Soler: 'No problem with Messi contract'
Iniesta pays tribute to AsensioFernandez: 'Semedo was first choice'Fernandez pays tribute to VermaelenRobert Fernandez defends Paulinho signingReport: Reds deny Barca's Coutinho claims
> Barcelona Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Real Sociedad22006246
2Barcelona22004046
3Leganes22002026
4Atletico MadridAtletico21107344
5Real Madrid21105234
6GironaGirona21103214
7Levante21103214
8Valencia21103214
9Sevilla21102114
10Athletic Bilbao21101014
11EibarEibar21011103
12Real Betis210123-13
13Espanyol201112-11
14Getafe201101-11
15Deportivo La CorunaDeportivo201125-31
16Celta Vigo200235-20
17Malaga200202-20
18AlavesAlaves200203-30
19Villarreal200204-40
20Las PalmasLas Palmas200216-50
> Full Version
 