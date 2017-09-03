Ousmane Dembele reveals that he will play with two of his footballing heroes after joining Barcelona in the summer.

Ousmane Dembele has revealed that he will play with two of his footballing heroes after joining Barcelona in the summer.

Dembele became the second-most expensive footballer in the world when he moved to Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in the latter stages of the summer transfer window, signing a five-year contract with the Spanish giants.

The 20-year-old has said that he cannot wait to play alongside Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi after discussing his early memories of the Spanish giants.

"I remember two games especially," Dembele told Sport. "One against Chelsea, when Iniesta scored the goal to qualify for the Champions League final. When I see Andres now I remember it. I can't wait to tell him.

"And the other was a Champions League game against Arsenal. Barcelona had not done great in the first leg but in the second leg they produced a brilliant performance, with four goals from Messi. That's when I realised Messi's not from this world. It was incredible.

"I had a poster of Iniesta. He seemed like a different player to me: elegant, special... a genius. I watched all the Barcelona games to see how they played and the geniuses, Iniesta and Messi. After, I tried to imitate them but it was difficult. They do things that no one does. Messi always plays at a sublime level. He's the best player in history!"

Dembele is expected to make his Barcelona debut in next weekend's La Liga clash with Espanyol.