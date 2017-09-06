Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar labels Josep Maria Bartomeu "a joke" following recent comments made by the Barcelona president.

Former Barcelona forward Neymar has labelled club president Josep Maria Bartomeu "a joke" as the ongoing feud between the pair continues.

The Brazil international forced through a surprise exit from Camp Nou in the summer when his £198m release clause was triggered by Paris Saint-Germain.

Bartomeu has since taken a number of digs at Neymar and recently suggested that Barca put far too much trust in the player and his agent father.

Neymar has now hit back, however, by responding to an Instagram post from broadcaster Esporte Interativo which quoted Bartomeu.

"This president is a joke," he wrote, with the addition of four laughing emojis.

EITA!!!! @neymarjr comentou a repercussão do Esporte Interativo de um trecho da entrevista do presidente do Barcelona, Josep Maria Bartomeu, para a imprensa espanhola! Olha aí! A post shared by Esporte Interativo (@esporteinterativo) on Sep 5, 2017 at 1:18pm PDT

Neymar has made an impressive start to life in Ligue 1, scoring three goals and setting up three more in his first three outings.