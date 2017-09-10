Former Manchester City defender and current free agent Bacary Sagna is believed to be a transfer target for Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion.

Bacary Sagna has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion.

The 34-year-old France international is a free agent after being released by Manchester City at the end of last season.

Chelsea, West Ham United and Everton were among the names supposedly interested in his signature during the summer, but he remains unattached.

According to the Daily Mail, both the Foxes and the Baggies are interested in Sagna, who started in 14 Premier League games for City last season, whilst making three appearances from the bench.

Both clubs registered less than 25 players in their Premier League squads at the start of the month, so Sagna would be eligible to play for either team immediately.