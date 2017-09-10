New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Bacary Sagna on Leicester City, West Bromwich Albion radar

Bacary Sagna of Manchester City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Manchester City on August 23, 2015
© Getty Images
Former Manchester City defender and current free agent Bacary Sagna is believed to be a transfer target for Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 17:54 UK

Bacary Sagna has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion.

The 34-year-old France international is a free agent after being released by Manchester City at the end of last season.

Chelsea, West Ham United and Everton were among the names supposedly interested in his signature during the summer, but he remains unattached.

According to the Daily Mail, both the Foxes and the Baggies are interested in Sagna, who started in 14 Premier League games for City last season, whilst making three appearances from the bench.

Both clubs registered less than 25 players in their Premier League squads at the start of the month, so Sagna would be eligible to play for either team immediately.

Manchester City's Bacary Sagna during the FA Cup fifth-round match against Huddersfield Town on February 18, 2017
Read Next:
Leicester 'unlikely to sign Sagna'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Bacary Sagna, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel tries to stop Chelsea winger Willian during the Premier League clash between the two sides on January 14, 2017
Live Commentary: Leicester City 1-2 Chelsea - as it happened
 Bacary Sagna of Manchester City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Manchester City on August 23, 2015
Report: Bacary Sagna on Leicester City, West Bromwich Albion radar
 Chelsea's Eden Hazard in action during the Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Team News: Eden Hazard starts on Chelsea bench
Shakespeare: 'Big moments not going our way'Result: Kante scores as Chelsea see off LeicesterJamie Vardy keen to play abroadPreview: Leicester City vs. ChelseaFoxes missed Silva deadline by 14 seconds?
FIFA blocks Adrien Silva's Leicester moveLeicester 'unlikely to sign Sagna'Man Utd 'never wanted Riyad Mahrez'Lingard, Maguire cut from England squadDrinkwater pays tribute to Leicester City
> Leicester City Homepage
More West Bromwich Albion News
Bacary Sagna of Manchester City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Manchester City on August 23, 2015
Report: Bacary Sagna on Leicester City, West Bromwich Albion radar
 Jonny Evans of West Bromwich Albion in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion at Selhurst Park on October 3 , 2015
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola: 'West Brom's Jonny Evans was too expensive'
 Manager Chris Hughton of Brighton looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Norwich City at Amex Stadium on April 3, 2015
Team News: Jonny Evans, Grzegorz Krychowiak start for West Bromwich Albion
Result: Brighton pick up first Premier League winPulis: 'I have great respect for Hughton'Tony Pulis wants new deal for Jonny EvansKarl Henry 'training with West Brom'Burke eager to win back Scotland place
West Ham turned down Sanches, KrychowiakJonny Evans planning Tony Pulis talksSunderland sign McManaman from West BromBlackburn sign West Brom youngster on loanSunderland to push through triple signing?
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Premier League 2 - Div 1
Premier League 2 - Div 2
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 