Arsenal chief executive gets 'bigger transfer role'

© Getty Images
Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis will reportedly take a larger role in the club's transfer dealings after the impending exit of Dick Law.
By , Editor
Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 13:25 UK

Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis will reportedly have a much larger role in the club's transfer dealings following the exit of chief negotiator Dick Law.

After an eight-year tenure at the Emirates, Law is said to have decided to step down from his position at the end of this month due to "family reasons".

The news comes after much criticism of the Gunners' business in the summer transfer window, which saw them miss out on a string of top targets - including Thomas Lemar, Julian Draxler and Kylian Mbappe - while failing to move on Alexis Sanchez, who is now on course to leave for free next year.

According to the Mail On Sunday, Gazidis has moved his office to Arsenal's Colney training ground and is now "working there regularly for the first time since he joined the club in 2008".

Gazidis has come in for criticism from an angry component of the Arsenal faithful of late and provoked further ire with recent claims that the club had "improved" over the summer.

