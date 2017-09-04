General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsenal chief executive: 'We have improved'

South African Chief Executive Ivan Gazidis looks on before the English Premier League football match between Queens Park Rangers and Arsenal at Loftus Road in London on May 4, 2013
© Getty Images
Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis claims that the club "improved" their squad during the summer transfer window.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 at 16:21 UK

Arsenal's chief executive Ivan Gazidis has claimed that the club "improved" their squad during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners broke their transfer record with the £46.5m capture of striker Alexandre Lacazette, but missed out on a number of top targets including Thomas Lemar, Kylian Mbappe, Julian Draxler and Virgil van Dijk.

The club also sold Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to rivals Liverpool, days after their damning 4-0 defeat to the Reds, while seeing Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil enter the final 12 months of their current contracts without finding replacements or selling them on.

In an email to staff published by the Daily Star, Gazidis said that he wanted "to give some perspective on the transfer window amid all the hysteria", adding: "At the end of the window, reviewing all activity, we have once again improved the quality and depth of our squad.

"Everything is coloured by results... a positive performance at Liverpool would have coloured this transfer window very differently.

"We have had a poor start to the season but have the quality to turn it around and turn around performances and compete for the title. It is time to get back to what it is all about, the football.

"The manager and players know that the performance at Anfield was not good enough and they will be focused to put that right after the international break."

On the decision not to sell on Sanchez and Ozil, Gazidis said that it demonstrated "a clear statement of our ambitions and should help refute suggestions we are just about the money. That is simply nonsense."

Earlier today Wenger called upon Gunners fans to "be behind" the team despite their poor start to the season.

Arsene Wenger pats Alexis Sanchez on the back during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Read Next:
Arsenal "very happy" with transfer business
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Ivan Gazidis, Alexandre Lacazette, Thomas Lemar, Kylian Mbappe, Julian Draxler, Virgil van Dijk, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsene Wenger pats Alexis Sanchez on the back during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Alexis Sanchez not close to leaving Arsenal'
 Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil pictured together on November 27, 2016
Arsenal 'plan fresh contract talks'
 AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in action during the Champions League match against Manchester City on February 21, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Kylian Mbappe too expensive for Arsenal'
Wenger to hold "showdown talks" with squadArsenal chief exec: 'We have improved'Arsenal fans to stage "bullshit" protestAlexis Sanchez suffers injury scare?Messi 'blocked Ozil move to Barcelona'
Ian Wright hits back at Mesut OzilFormer coach: 'Sanchez is looking fat'Wenger: 'Fans should back Arsenal'Wenger: 'I had doubts over Arsenal future'Report: Real Madrid rejected Sanchez
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 