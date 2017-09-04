Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger suggests that the Gunners require the club's supporters to be more supportive if they are to achieve success this season.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has called for more positivity from the club's supporters, despite back-to-back defeats in the Premier League.

The Gunners followed up a 1-0 defeat away at Stoke City with a 4-0 setback against Liverpool, results which have contributed to fierce criticism from the fans.

However, Wenger has insisted that a judgement should not be made on the team's recent performances, while the long-serving boss says that support from the stands is imperative if the North London side are to achieve success this season.

The Frenchman told beIN SPORTS:: "People make their minds up very quickly and you forget how good you are – much quicker than you think. We must continue to believe in our strengths and not to forget. And ours fans as well, to have a successful season we need our fans.

"Our fans can say "our squad is not good enough" or "we are not good enough" and think "OK, we have no chance this year" – that will not work.

"We want our fans to be behind us in this moment even if we are very sorry for what we delivered but to have a successful team we need to have that."

Arsenal are next in action when they host Bournemouth on Saturday, September 9.