Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that he had second thoughts over extending his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

In May, Wenger ended months of speculation by penning a new two-year contract in North London, but it appears that the long-serving Frenchman was not always certain about remaining in the Gunners dugout.

As well as saying that "personal reasons" may have prevented him from continuing his Arsenal career, Wenger has claimed that he had doubts over whether he can still get the best out of his players.

The 67-year-old told Telefoot: "I've been there for so long that you always wonder, can you still take the team to the next level?

"I've been at Arsenal many years and last season we struggled a lot. This year we won our first game, we weren't as good in the second match and then we had a catastrophic performance."

Arsenal currently sit in 16th place in the Premier League standings after back-to-back defeats to Stoke City and Liverpool.