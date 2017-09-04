General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Arsene Wenger: 'I had doubts over Arsenal future'

Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
© SilverHub
Manager Arsene Wenger acknowledges that he thought hard about his Arsenal future before deciding to sign a new two-year contract.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 at 09:19 UK

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has revealed that he had second thoughts over extending his stay at the Emirates Stadium.

In May, Wenger ended months of speculation by penning a new two-year contract in North London, but it appears that the long-serving Frenchman was not always certain about remaining in the Gunners dugout.

As well as saying that "personal reasons" may have prevented him from continuing his Arsenal career, Wenger has claimed that he had doubts over whether he can still get the best out of his players.

The 67-year-old told Telefoot: "I've been there for so long that you always wonder, can you still take the team to the next level?

"I've been at Arsenal many years and last season we struggled a lot. This year we won our first game, we weren't as good in the second match and then we had a catastrophic performance."

Arsenal currently sit in 16th place in the Premier League standings after back-to-back defeats to Stoke City and Liverpool.

Arsene Wenger pats Alexis Sanchez on the back during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Read Next:
Wenger: 'Sanchez not close to leaving'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Arsene Wenger pats Alexis Sanchez on the back during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'Alexis Sanchez not close to leaving Arsenal'
 Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Arsene Wenger: 'I had doubts over Arsenal future'
 Alexis Sanchez hides his face in shame during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Report: Real Madrid rejected Alexis Sanchez on transfer deadline day
Xhaka: 'We did a lot wrong at Anfield'Wilshere 'rejects £90k-a-week Brum deal'Petit slams Arsenal "babies and kids"Wenger confirms Arsenal Lemar bidOzil not giving up on Premier League title
Ozil tells Arsenal legends to "stop talking"Merson: 'Drinkwater perfect for Arsenal'Santi Cazorla out until at least JanuaryArsenal plan to expand Emirates StadiumPerez: 'Arsenal didn't want me to join Depor'
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
 