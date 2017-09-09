General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Report: Arsenal chief transfer negotiator Dick Law to step down from role

Arsenal chief transfer negotiator Dick Law will step down at the end of the month for family reasons, according to reports.
Arsenal chief transfer negotiator Dick Law has decided to step down from his role at the end of the month, according to reports.

The American, who has operated in a de facto sporting director role for eight years, is thought to have a close relationship with boss Arsene Wenger.

Law has helped bring in stars such as Mesut Ozil, Petr Cech and Alexandre Lacazette among others during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

According to Sky Sports News, Law - who previously worked as a scout in South America - is leaving the job on amicable terms and will return home to the United States for family reasons.

It is also understood that the club have not yet decided whether to replace him, having hired former Team Sky legal expert Huss Fahmy in July to handle contract negotiations.

The move comes just days after a challenging transfer window ended for the Gunners, in which they failed to land principle targets Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Lemar and lost Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

