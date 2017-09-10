New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Wantaway Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk on Juventus radar

Virgil Van Dijk in action during the Europa League game between Southampton and Hapoel Be'er Sheva on December 8, 2016
© SilverHub
Wantaway Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk is as a transfer target for Serie A giants Juventus, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 12:04 UK

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Juventus.

The Netherlands defender handed in a transfer request at the start of August amid strong interest from Liverpool.

However, a move never materialised before last weekend's deadline as the Saints refused to give in to the player's demands.

Van Dijk is still believed to be pining for a move away and, according to The Mirror, Juve will ask Southampton if a deal can be done to take the Dutchman to Turin at the turn of the year.

The Bianconeri are still searching for Leonardo Bonucci's replacement after their decision to let the Italy international join Serie A rivals AC Milan.

Van Dijk has not played a competitive match since January 22 having missed the closing months of last season with an ankle injury.

Virgil van Dijk is subbed with a foot injury during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Read Next:
Pellegrino: 'Van Dijk to play for reserves'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Virgil van Dijk, Leonardo Bonucci, Football
Your Comments
More Southampton News
Virgil van Dijk is subbed with a foot injury during the Premier League game between Southampton and Leicester City on January 22, 2017
Mauricio Pellegrino: 'Virgil van Dijk to play for Southampton reserves on Monday'
 Virgil Van Dijk in action during the Europa League game between Southampton and Hapoel Be'er Sheva on December 8, 2016
Report: Wantaway Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk on Juventus radar
 Alexis Sanchez looking unhappy during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho, Harry Kane - Five players in the spotlight
Pellegrino: 'We must learn from defeat'Result: Watford claim victory over SouthamptonTeam News: Hoedt starts for SouthamptonLe Tissier: 'Van Dijk has Southampton future'Pellegrino: 'Van Dijk in first-team training'
Southampton 'rule out Van Dijk sale'Newcastle, Southampton target 'joins Inter'Liverpool 'unlikely to sign more players'Van Dijk 'leaves Saints training ground'Newcastle take interest in Matt Targett?
> Southampton Homepage
More Juventus News
Virgil Van Dijk in action during the Europa League game between Southampton and Hapoel Be'er Sheva on December 8, 2016
Report: Wantaway Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk on Juventus radar
 Andres Iniesta for Barcelona on February 1, 2015
Andres Iniesta likely to end career at Barcelona, claims father
 Germany forward Thomas Muller in action for his side during the international friendly with Italy on November 15, 2016
Manchester United 'keeping tabs on Thomas Muller'
Lichtsteiner 'turns down Besiktas move'Juventus 'eye Thomas Meunier move'Barca president: 'Dybala not a target'Matuidi 'turned down PL trio for Juve'Liverpool 'reject Can contract demands'
Buffon: 'Navas a great goalkeeper'Chelsea, United enter race for Emre Can?Arsenal, Everton look at North Korean forward?Juventus keen to win race for Ghoulam?Emre Can 'agrees Juventus move'
> Juventus Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 