New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Manchester City keen on Tottenham Hotspur star Toby Alderweireld

Toby Alderweireld applauds at the end of the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
© Getty Images
Manchester City are reportedly monitoring Toby Alderweireld's contract situation at Tottenham Hotspur with a possible view to a future move.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 12:25 UK

Manchester City have reportedly earmarked Toby Alderweireld as a replacement for Vincent Kompany.

The 28-year-old is contracted to Tottenham Hotspur until the summer of 2020, but it is understood that the defender wants wage parity with the likes of Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris.

Belgium teammate Kompany, meanwhile, has endured a difficult time with injuries in recent years, managing only 11 league games for the Citizens last season.

According to The Sun, Man City are monitoring Alderweireld's contract stand-off with Spurs and are eager to swoop for the centre-back either in January or next summer.

Alderweireld has made 92 appearances for Spurs since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2015 and has established himself as one of the Premier League's finest defenders.

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld celebrates after scoring during the Champions League clash with AS Monaco at Wembley Stadium on September 14, 2016
Read Next:
City, Chelsea 'monitoring Alderweireld'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Toby Alderweireld, Vincent Kompany, Harry Kane, Hugo Lloris, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli following their 1-0 defeat to West Ham United on May 5, 2017
Live Commentary: Everton 0-3 Tottenham Hotspur - as it happened
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli celebrates with Harry Kane during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Result: Harry Kane double helps Tottenham Hotspur down Everton
 Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Everton on August 27, 2017
Chelsea condemn 'anti-Semitic' Alvaro Morata chant
Man City interested in Alderweireld?Koeman: 'Kane amongst world's best'Pochettino hails "unbelievable" KaneKane hails "lucky" 100th Spurs goalTeam News: Schneiderlin returns for Everton
Isco to sign new Real Madrid dealSanchez, Coutinho, Kane - Five players in the spotlightMbappe, Ox, Drinkwater - Five debuts to look out forPreview: Everton vs. SpursFIFA launch proceedings against Dele Alli
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Manchester City News
Ederson collides with Sadio Mane during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Liverpool on September 9, 2017
Live Commentary: Manchester City 5-0 Liverpool - as it happened
 Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson barks orders during his side's Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on August 12, 2017
Combined XI: Manchester City vs. Liverpool
 David Silva in action during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Crystal Palace on May 6, 2017
Fenerbahce miss out on signing Manchester City's David Silva?
Man City interested in Alderweireld?Bravo: 'Sanchez bitter over failed City move'Neville likens De Bruyne to BeckhamMane sends Ederson 'get well soon' messageGuardiola: 'No intent in Mane challenge'
Ederson plays down injury concernsResult: City thrash Liverpool after Mane red cardRodgers: 'Roberts can develop further'Team News: Coutinho out, Ox on bench for RedsGuardiola: 'Evans was too expensive'
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 