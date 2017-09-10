Manchester City are reportedly monitoring Toby Alderweireld's contract situation at Tottenham Hotspur with a possible view to a future move.

Manchester City have reportedly earmarked Toby Alderweireld as a replacement for Vincent Kompany.

The 28-year-old is contracted to Tottenham Hotspur until the summer of 2020, but it is understood that the defender wants wage parity with the likes of Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris.

Belgium teammate Kompany, meanwhile, has endured a difficult time with injuries in recent years, managing only 11 league games for the Citizens last season.

According to The Sun, Man City are monitoring Alderweireld's contract stand-off with Spurs and are eager to swoop for the centre-back either in January or next summer.

Alderweireld has made 92 appearances for Spurs since joining from Atletico Madrid in 2015 and has established himself as one of the Premier League's finest defenders.