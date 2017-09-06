New Transfer Talk header

Manchester City, Chelsea 'monitoring Toby Alderweireld'

Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld celebrates after scoring during the Champions League clash with AS Monaco at Wembley Stadium on September 14, 2016
Manchester City and Chelsea reportedly keep a close eye on Toby Alderweireld's contract situation at Tottenham Hotspur.
Manchester City and Chelsea are reportedly both keeping a close eye on Toby Alderweireld's contract situation at Tottenham Hotspur.

The Belgium international moved to White Hart Lane from Atletico Madrid in 2015 after impressing during a loan spell with Southampton during the 2014-15 campaign.

The 28-year-old has a contract with Spurs until the summer of 2020, but it is understood that the defender wants wage parity with the likes of Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris.

Earlier this week, an advisor to Alderweireld claimed that "seven or eight big European clubs" wanted to sign his client, and called on Tottenham to offer the Belgian a new contract in order to keep the centre-back at the club.

According to The Telegraph, Man City and Chelsea are closely monitoring developments surrounding Alderweireld, and both clubs are considering launching offers in the January transfer window.

Alderweireld helped Belgium book their spot at the 2018 World Cup during the recent international break.

