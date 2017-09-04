Tottenham Hotspur should hand Toby Alderweireld a new contract or allow him to leave the Premier League club, according to advisor Stijn Francis.

An advisor to Tottenham Hotspur's Toby Alderweireld has called for the Premier League outfit to make a decision over the future of the defender.

Alderweireld has just two years remaining on his existing deal and while Spurs have the option to trigger a 12-month extension, it would see a release clause of £25m inserted into his contract.

It leaves the North London outfit in a position where they effectively need to move to maximise Alderweireld's value, and advisor Stijn Francis has warned that "seven or eight clubs" are waiting to capitalise on a lack of negotiations.

Francis told The Sun: "When you look at Toby's statistics, they are impressive. Either he deserves an appropriate contract, or else he should be given a transfer.

"Seven or eight big European clubs are interested in signing him. There are not many central defenders around who can play like he can, but these clubs will have to negotiate with Tottenham's chairman, Daniel Levy."

Alderweireld has netted six times in 86 appearances in all competitions since Spurs paid £11.5m to Atletico Madrid for his signature.