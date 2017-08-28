General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Toby Alderweireld: 'Wembley Stadium not to blame for Tottenham Hotspur home woes'

Toby Alderweireld applauds at the end of the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United on April 10, 2016
Toby Alderweireld does not believe that playing at Wembley Stadium is to blame for Tottenham Hotspur's winless start at home this season.
Toby Alderweireld has refused to blame Wembley Stadium for Tottenham Hotspur's winless start at home this season.

Spurs were held to a 1-1 draw by Burnley in Sunday's Premier League fixture at the national stadium, Chris Wood equalising in the 92nd minute.

Chelsea, meanwhile, snatched a late winner in Tottenham's first home game of the campaign to condemn the North Londoners to a 2-1 defeat.

Responding to claims of Wembley adversely influencing home performances, defender Alderweireld told Sky Sports News: "I don't agree, because if we score and it's 2-0 or 3-0, then it's a good game from us.

"It was like Chelsea, we played a good game as well, so I don't buy that. It was not an easy game. Burnley are strong, they defend all the time, they counter-attack, use set-pieces as well, every ball comes into the box. But in these games we have to finish it, we have to be clever."

Since 2009, Tottenham have won only one fixture at Wembley in 11 competitive games.

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
