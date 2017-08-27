Burnley striker Chris Wood hails 'special' debut goal

Chris Wood of Leeds United celebrates scoring during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on August 19, 2015
© Getty Images
Burnley striker Chris Wood describes scoring on his debut as a "special moment.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, August 27, 2017 at 18:30 UK

Burnley debutante Chris Wood has described scoring the equaliser in their 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur as a "special" moment in his career.

The New Zealander, who recently joined the Clarets from Leeds United, also expressed his delight with the result and the chance to play in the Premier League once again.

"It is special because we got a great point away from home against a really good side. We are glad we have taken something. We created a lot of chances second half and deserved to take something," BBC Sport quotes Wood as saying.

"Everybody knows the character at Burnley. We all work hard. We need to take on from last season and push on.

"The Premier League is a lot different from the Championship. There are more good players who can carve you up. It is nice to be back. It is where my dreams and ambitions lie. We can improve on last season. It will take hard work. But we are not afraid of that."

Both Spurs and Burnley have four points from three games following the draw, lying in ninth and 10th in the table respectively.

Divock Origi of Liverpool in action during the UEFA Europa League group B match between Liverpool FC and FC Sion at Anfield on October 1, 2015 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Liverpool to allow Origi to leave?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Chris Wood, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino watches on during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino: "We need to stay calm"
 Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Crystal Palace at White Hart Lane on August 20, 2016
Mauricio Pochettino: 'Minimum of three new signings'
 Chris Wood of Leeds United celebrates scoring during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on August 19, 2015
Burnley striker Chris Wood hails 'special' debut goal
Result: Burnley add to Tottenham's Wembley woesLive Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Burnley - as it happenedLiverpool to allow Origi to leave?Pochettino coy on Serge Aurier reportsSpurs to delay move for Jadon Sancho?
Harry Kane: 'CL draw is a great test'Spurs drawn with Madrid, DortmundPreview: Spurs vs. BurnleyCrystal Palace 'eye Michel Vorm swoop'Evans to seal £30m City switch next week?
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage
More Burnley News
Chris Wood of Leeds United celebrates scoring during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bristol City and Leeds United at Ashton Gate on August 19, 2015
Burnley striker Chris Wood hails 'special' debut goal
 Sean Dyche shouts orders during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Burnley on January 2, 2017
Result: Tottenham Hotspur's Wembley woes continue as Chris Wood snatches point
 Mauricio Pochettino shouts during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton on March 19, 2017
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Burnley - as it happened
Preview: Spurs vs. BurnleyFive arrested following Lancashire derby violenceResult: Burnley overcome Blackburn to reach round threeLive Commentary: Blackburn Rovers 0-2 Burnley - as it happenedBurnley table offer for Majeed Waris?
Burnley sign Wood for club-record feeWood in Manchester for Burnley medical?Hull ace Clucas denies going on strikeLeeds accept Burnley bid for Chris WoodDyche bemused by defeat to West Brom
> Burnley Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 