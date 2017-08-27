Burnley striker Chris Wood describes scoring on his debut as a "special moment.

Burnley debutante Chris Wood has described scoring the equaliser in their 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur as a "special" moment in his career.

The New Zealander, who recently joined the Clarets from Leeds United, also expressed his delight with the result and the chance to play in the Premier League once again.

"It is special because we got a great point away from home against a really good side. We are glad we have taken something. We created a lot of chances second half and deserved to take something," BBC Sport quotes Wood as saying.

"Everybody knows the character at Burnley. We all work hard. We need to take on from last season and push on.

"The Premier League is a lot different from the Championship. There are more good players who can carve you up. It is nice to be back. It is where my dreams and ambitions lie. We can improve on last season. It will take hard work. But we are not afraid of that."

Both Spurs and Burnley have four points from three games following the draw, lying in ninth and 10th in the table respectively.