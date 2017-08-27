Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino calls on his side to "stay calm" following Sunday's 1-1 draw with Burnley in the Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has said that his team "need to stay calm" after dropping two points in Sunday afternoon's Premier League clash with Burnley at Wembley.

Spurs looked to be returning to winning ways in the Premier League courtesy of a Dele Alli goal early in the second period, but Chris Wood came off the bench to level for Burnley in the second minute of added time at the end of the 90.

Pochettino has admitted that "the feeling is not so great" after dropping home points for the second successive week, but the Argentine has insisted that his team will bounce back after the international break.

"The feeling is not so great because of the way we conceded the last goal. That is football. It was a tough game. Difficult for us to play. We had the chance to score a second or third but we missed. Sometimes you pay," Pochettino told Sky Sports News.

"It is true we concede against Chelsea and the same again today,. We need to stay calm and work hard and be more focused to the end. This is only the beginning of the season. It is better it happen now.

"The only way to fix conceding is to work hard during the week. When everyone is back from the international break we will do that."

Next up for last season's runners-up Tottenham is a trip to Everton on September 9.